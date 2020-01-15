GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A suspect accused of swiping an Amazon package from a Greenville family’s doorstep is in custody, police confirmed Tuesday.
The theft happened on Jan. 8 along Stall Street.
A spokesman for Deep Sentinel said the victims’ security system played a role in catching the suspect.
“Deep Sentinel’s AI sprang into action, catching the suspect on camera and alerting the 24/7LiveSentinel surveillance guard, who then immediately notified police with details of the incident,” said Deep Sentinel spokesperson Donna Loughlin Michaels in a news release. “Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the suspect nearby. The stolen package was ultimately returned to the owner.”
Deep Sentinel posted video about the incident and the outcome on YouTube:
Police said Lance William Couvillian was arrested after the homeowner sent a picture of the suspect from their home security system.
Couvillian was charged with petit larceny.
