GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police and family members are calling on the public to help located a missing 33-year-old woman from Gaffney, who hasn't been seen in almost over two years.
Chaka Jay Wood was reportedly last seen on February 15, 2017 around 5:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a fur hood, jeans, and black boots, police say. She is around 5 foot 4 inches and 130 pounds. Police say she also has no teeth.
Police say Chaka has been known to use a false identity.
If you have any information on her, or her whereabouts, please contact the City of Gaffney Police Department at (864)-487-8115 or (864)206-3309.
