CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson police announced multiple road closures ahead of the National Championship watch party, which is set for Jan. 13 in downtown Clemson.
Police said the watch party will happen rain or shine.
Downtown traffic will close between Keith Street and Highway 93, including all side roads within that area at 5:30 p.m. Also at that time, police said any vehicles within the perimeter will be towed.
Viewing screens will be setup near police’s downtown substation at the corner of College Avenue and Addison Lane.
People are invited to bring folding chairs but no other types of seating.
The city’s open container ordinance will be lifted within the barricaded area between 7 a.m. and midnight, with these guidelines in place:
- No one will be allowed to possess an open container without a valid orange wristband. Those wristbands will be available at several wristband/ID stations within the barricaded area, I do not know exactly where at this point.
- Open containers will only be allowed in 16 ounce plastic cups. No pitchers, no glass, no cans, and NO OUTSIDE COOLERS or ALCOHOL.
- As noted, at midnight the world returns to normal. The open container ordinance goes back into effect, and you will be directed to pour it out or head into a bar.
“A personal request... when the Tigers win... please do not tear down the city in excitement or anger,” police requested on Facebook. “No climbing on the trees, light poles, AT&T equipment, buildings, or other people. Keep your hands to yourself and be mindful of your fellow fans. Though the city has opted to suspend the open container ban for a few hours... all other laws and ordinances are in effect... and no one wants to celebrate the night with a shiny pair of matching bracelets.”
Police also included a map showing the areas that would be barricades for the watch party within.
The national championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13.
