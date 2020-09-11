Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Belton responded to a shooting that later turned fatal early Friday morning.
According to the coroner's office, the shooting happened on Greer Street in Belton around 3:17 a.m.
We're told a male victim was taken to AnMed Health but died in the emergency room around 3:55 a.m.
The coroner's office say both police and county officials are still investigating.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
We'll update as we learn more.
