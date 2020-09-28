Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson say two people are hurt following an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on Williamston Road.
According to dispatch, the shooting happened early Monday morning.
We're told the call came in at 1:34 a.m. for a shooting at Fairview Gardens Apartments.
Right now we know there are two victims in the incident, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
We're working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and if there have been any arrests. We'll update as we learn more.
