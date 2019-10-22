There's been a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, police said Tuesday.
It's not clear how many people have been injured, if any, but police say the suspect is at large and three other schools in the area are on lockdown as a result.
Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College are on lockdown while police investigate, Santa Rosa Police said.
Santa Rosa is located in northern California, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report
