LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lexington Police Department said an argument over feeding feral cats led to a shooting that claimed a woman's life.
Police said they were called to West Main Street Thursday evening where they found Judy Dyanne Burnett, 72, of Gilbert, near the fence line behind the Town Square shopping center. Officers said she had been shot in the face.
Police also said they found Sean Eric Malahy, 49, at the scene with a gun and took him into custody.
Police said Burnett had gotten into an argument about feeding feral cats with a witness who was with Malahy. Malahy then got involved and police said the argument escalated into a physical fight.
During that fight, police said Malahy shot the older woman.
"Through the investigation, it was found that Judy Burnett and Sean Malahy had known each other for a number of years and that they had ongoing disagreements about their own involvement in the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats that are known to live behind businesses in the wooded areas along West Main Street," police said in a news release.
Malahy has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
