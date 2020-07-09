Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg arrested a man outside of WestGate Mall on Wednesday, wanted on multiple charges in North Carolina.
Spartanburg Police say Michael Merritt, who was described in a North Carolina complaint as "armed and dangerous", was wanted on charges of 2nd degree kidnapping, assault by pointing and presenting and misdemeanor child abuse.
Police say they arrived at the mall and discovered a vehicle associated with Merritt sitting empty in the parking lot. Officers say they parked nearby and waited for him to appear.
A short time later, officers say they observed Merritt leaving the mall and returning to his vehicle. After identifying him, they then placed him into custody without incident.
Upon a search of Merritt's vehicle, police say they located two guns in the front passenger seat including a handgun and assault rifle, both loaded and chambered.
Merritt was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Police say additional warrants were issued for fugitive from justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
