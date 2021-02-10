ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson are searching for three men they say are responsible for a double homicide over the weekend in Anderson County.
According to police the shooting happened on Saturday, February 6.
Police say around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident on B Street and King Street where they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.
Senior deputy coroner Don McCown identified one victim as 24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.
McCown identified the second victim as 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter who was shot in the chest and passed at AnMed Health.
Investigators say they have now identified three suspects connected to the shootings. Frank Thomas Rhoads, William Christopher Flynn, and Dominick Michael Rhoads are now wanted for murder and police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
These individuals are possibly driving either a 2014 Ford Fusion (black in color) displaying SC tag TQD813, or possibly a 2007 Chevy Suburban (Pewter in color) with SC Tag RZX314.
Anyone who encounters the men is urged to use caution and call 911 immediately. If you have information regarding the homicide or whereabouts of these suspects, you can contact Detective Matthew Anderson at 864-844-3767.
