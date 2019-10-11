ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police are searching for a man they say is wanted out of Greenville County for attempted murder after he is accused of running on foot from the scene of a crash in Asheville Thursday night after a police chase.
Police said Kenneth Benjamin Barnett is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The chase began in Haywood County and ended in a crash on Smokey Park Highway.
Police said Barnett ran off on foot and has not yet been found.
Barnett is 32, 5'6" tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinct spider web tattoo across the front of his neck, police said.
Anyone who sees Barnett is asked to use extreme caution and contact 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information can also call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE - Lindsey Graham prank called by Russians pretending to be Turkish defense minister
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.