GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say an armed robbery victim is being treated at a hospital after being punched in the face and cut in the arm Friday night.
GPD says they were called to the scene on Orchard Park Drive around 8:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a laceration on his left forearm and provided first aid until EMTs arrived.
The victim told officers he was outside the Vapor Wize when he encountered the suspect, demanding money. The victim told GPD he refused, and the suspect reportedly punched him on the right side of his face, knocking off his glasses. The suspect then used an unknown object to slice the victim's arm.
The victim was then transported to the hospital.
GPD says the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
