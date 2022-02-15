ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police arrested two more people in continuous efforts to remove illegal drug trafficking and guns from the streets of Asheville.
The department said Tommy Leotis Brown, 33, and Tadesha An Lashay Noble, 19, were arrested Feb. 14. During the arrest, a 9mm SCCY CPX2 pistol with red dot sight, 6.77 grams of fentanyl and 2.03 grams of crack cocaine were seized.
Brown has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in opium/heroin by transport
- Trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Trespass, second degree
Noble was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said Brown was booked into Buncombe County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
