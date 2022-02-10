ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said three suspects were arrested Wednesday evening on gun and drug charges as they continue to conduct crime prevention throughout the city.
The police department said they partnered with the N.C. Department of Public Safety to arrest the following suspects:
- Keonte Tyquese Clark, 21
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen firearm Carrying a concealed gun
- $60,000 secured bond
- Kuron Christopher Grant, 20
- Discharge firearm within city limits Carrying a concealed gun
- Released on $1,500 secured bond
- Keith Ellis, Sr., 48
- Felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle
- Possession of schedule II (meth) Felony Possession of schedule II (meth)
- $14,000 secured bond
We're told a Glock 19 pistol with red dot sight and extended magazine that was reported stolen, had been seized.
All three were transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking.
