Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, police in Asheville arrested four individuals while conducting an investigation on Smokey Park Highway following an assault last week.
Police say they, along with members of the North Carolina Department of Safety, were investigating an assault that happened October 29, on Atkinson Street in North Asheville.
While investigating, officers located two suspects with outstanding arrest warrants and arrested two more people on drug charges.
Randy Arive Johnson, 36, of Asheville is being held under an $81,000 secured bond for the following offenses:
- Possession of firearm by a felon
- Possession with the intent to sell a Schedule II substance (Methamphetamine)
- Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of selling a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Zoe Ann Eichman, 20, of Asheville is being held under a $50,000 secured bond for the following offenses:
- Trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance (Fentanyl)
- Possession with the intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance (Fentanyl)
- Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Two other individuals present were arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.
Daniel Jordan Trammel, 25, of Arden was arrested for three offenses and held under a $9,000 secured bond:
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew Kyle Berberick, 25, of Asheville was arrested for two counts of pretrial release violations, and is being held under a $3,000 secured bond.
Officers seized a .380 caliber handgun, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Xanax and Percocet during the course of their investigation.
The investigation into the October 29th assault is ongoing.
