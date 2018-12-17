Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced a Greenville County man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct.
Attorney General Alan Wilson's office says, 46-year-old Morris Wayne Eugene Ballew of Mauldin was charged in connection the the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the statement the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Ballew. Investigators say Ballew engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Police with both the Simpsonville and Mauldin Police Department's assisted in the investigation.
Ballew was arrested on December 13. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.
According to SLED records, the victim was younger than 11-years-old and Ballew was already on the sex offender registry dating back to 2003.
Ballew is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
