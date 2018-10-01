ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that claimed a man's life early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Max Street and South Charlotte Street at 2:48 a.m.
According to police, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Bradley Christopher Barnes of Asheville.
On Monday, police said they believe the vehicle involved was a 3003-2007 metallic blue Toyota Highlander. The SUV will have damage to the front driver's side.
Police said Tuesday that Maxwell James Theofrastous, 29, of Asheville was charged with felony hit and run resulting in death, driving on revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and expired inspection.
He is being held at Buncombe County detention center on a $85,000 bond.
