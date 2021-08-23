ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers say they arrested a man accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing items while the woman who was inside was asleep Sunday, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Brian Keith Williams is now charged with felony breaking and entering, according to the department.
Williams ran from the apartment after the woman woke up and found him stealing various items, according to police.
The department said that the suspect was arrested a few streets away from where the incident happened.
Williams is now in jail on a $10,000 surety bond, the department confirms.
