ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville arrested a man accused of breaking into a restaurant to eat ice cream and drink beer, according to a release.
The police department says that the incident took place downtown on Monday. Officers responded to a report of a forcible breaking-and-entering and found open alcohol containers when they got to the scene, APD says.
The suspect was located and arrested shortly after, according to the police department.
APD identified the suspect as Jesse William Allison of Asheville. He is charged with with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, and was served with a open warrant for second degree trespass. His bond was set at $3,000.
MORE NEWS: Two injured in Henderson County explosion, deputies confirm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.