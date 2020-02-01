BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Belton Police Department arrested a man they say tried to disconnect a homeowner's washer and dryer Friday afternoon in an attempt to steal the appliances.
Officers said they responded to a residence along Lakeview Circle after the resident told them a person approached them holding a knife, saying he had come to repair some of their appliances.
When police arrived, they came upon the suspect disconnecting the washer and dryer in an apparent attempt to remove them. When confronted, the suspect took off on foot.
With the assistance from the Honea Path Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office - along with their K9 unit, Belton officers began their chase.
Several minutes later, police say they found the suspect in bushes near the scene of the crime. He sustained a a dog bite, and was treated for his injuries at the hospital.
Joshua A. Manosh-Ryea, 32, was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center, charged with first degree burglary and resisting arrest.
It was also found that Manosh-Ryea had three outstanding general sessions warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.
He remains in the detention center pending bond.
