Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man following an assault in a hotel lobby.
Police say on Tuesday, they responded to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Wedgefield Drive in West Asheville around 2:15 p.m. regarding a call for a fight in progress.
Police say when they arrived on scene, both men involved had already left the lobby and officers learned one of the men was possibly armed.
Officers tell us their investigation determined 53-year-old, Kim Raynard Wiggins, of Salisbury, was responsible for the assault and he was arrested without incident inside his hotel room.
Police saying during the arrest they discovered a handgun and Fentanyl in his possession.
Wiggins was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in opium or heroin and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II substance.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
