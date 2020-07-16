Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man in connection to an assault from November 17, 2019.
Police say during the early morning hours of that day, they responded to an assault near the intersection of Craven Street and Riverside Drive and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a number of serious cuts and bruises as well as suffering from hypothermia.
Police say the woman was violently attacked by the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Justin Porter, who used a blunt object, then threw her into the French Broad River.
Police say an analysis of physical evidence, as well as canvassing the area and conducting interviews, led detectives to Porter.
He's been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $126,000 secured bond.
