GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department says that it has arrested a man and woman after a child was found to be under the influence of narcotics.
Police say they responded to a residence along Grier St. at around 1:15 Wednesday morning upon reports of a possible overdose. When they arrived, officers say they found a child who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
GPD says that their investigation led them to find that the adults in the residence had been using illegal narcotics as well. The suspects left the drugs in the open which is where the child was able to access them, according to police.
The child was taken to the hospital to receive treatment, police say.
Police arrested 23-year-old Christopher Trey Adams and 22-year-old Savanna Braye Butler in connection with the incident on charges of unlawful conduct toward a child.
