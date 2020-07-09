Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson have arrested a second suspect charged in the death of 11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott.
Captain Mike Aikens with the Anderson Police say Desmond Durrell Bruton has been charged with murder.
Back in June of 2019, police arrived to a home on West End Avenue in Anderson and found two 11-year-old girls and an 18-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of those girls, Ja'Naiya Scott later died at the hospital.
Previously, 17-year-old Stephen Braden Powell was taken into custody, but police suspected a second shooter due to both pistol and rifle casings being found at the scene of the crime.
Police in Anderson told us Bruton was booked into the Spartanburg County jail for unrelated charges, but has since been transferred to the Anderson City Jail.
Bruton is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
