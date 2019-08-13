Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, officers with the Greenville Police Department were involved in a chase that ended with a suspect's arrest.
We're told officers were flagged down around 8 a.m. by a man and woman saying that someone with a handgun was firing shots.
Officers say the incident began at a QT on Mauldin Road. According to police, the suspect fired a gun at a Highway Patrol Trooper. Police pursued the suspect and eventually arrested them at the QT on Grove Road and White Horse Road.
According to Donnie Porter with the Greenville City Police Department, the chase did not go on for a long time.
According to officers, no one was hurt.
A press conference is scheduled for today at 1 p.m. We'll have it live online and on Facebook and will update when we have more information.
More news: Charlotte Police issue Amber Alert, toddler believed to be with accused killer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.