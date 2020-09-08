Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have arrested a woman following two people being stabbed on Sunday around 5 a.m.
According to Asheville Police, when officers responded to a home on Nancy Street in west Asheville Sunday morning, they discovered two victims suffering from stab wounds.
Police say the victims included a 30-year-old man and a juvenile. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Following the stabbing, officers say they located the suspect, 40-year-old Johaunna Tiffannie Cromer, a short distance away.
Cromer was charged and arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She is being held without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
