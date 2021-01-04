Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arresed a suspect following a break-in to one of Mission Hospital's helicpoters.
Police say around 8:30 a.m. on New Year's Day they were called to Mission Hospital on Biltmore Avenue after receiving a report that one of the hospital's helicopters had been broken into.
Officers arrived to find the interior of the aircraft had been ransacked and that the suspect removed medical equipment before fleeing the scene.
Police say the investigation led them to 34-year-old, Jason Alan Roland, of Asheville.
Roland was located by police on January 2 and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and damage to property.
Police say he was also served with three unreleated arrest warrants and is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.
