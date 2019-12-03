Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney have arrested a man after they say he broke into Gaffney Middle School on two separate occasions within a week.
Police say in both instances, when they arrived they searched for signs of forced entry, but none were apparent.
According to police, the first burglary occurred between November 22, 5:30 p.m. and November 23, 11 a.m.
The school reported several pairs of shoes including, Steph Curry UA 6s, Nike Lebron, and Jordans, totaling over $500 were stolen along with a Sony digital camcorder.
One week later police were again called to the school, saying this time the break-in occurred sometime between November 29, 5:30 p.m. and November 30, 10:00 a.m.
This time police say seven pairs of Kyrie 6 shoes were stolen along with a pair of Nike Air Precisions, this time totaling more than $1,200.
According to police, the shoes had been purchased for middle school's athletic teams.
Police say the suspect was caught on video entering the school with a book bag and exiting a short time later with the same book bag and a large black plastic bag which had the appearance of being "full".
On Monday, detectives with the Gaffney Police Department identified the suspect as Brett Evens Ruppe.
Ruppe was arrested, and charged with two counts of burglary second degree.
According to police, none of the shoes were recovered.
More news: Greenville Police say missing 73-year-old Hector Valentine found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.