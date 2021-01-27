Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say attempted to rob a branch of TD Bank on Tuesday.
According to police, 50-year-old, David Carl Caputo, entered the TD Bank on Hendersonville Road around 11 a.m. on January 26. Officers say Caputo handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say Caputu left the bank shortly after handing staff the note.
After speaking with witnesses, police reached out to surrounding law enforcement agencies and worked with the Fletcher Police Department to locate and arrest Caputu.
Caputu is charged with attempted common law robbery. He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.
Police say luckily no one was injured during the incident.
