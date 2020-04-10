Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man and charged him with aiding and abetting first degree murder.
According to police, 29-year-old Tyran Dewayne Burton of Candler, was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Pisgah View Apartments on April 3.
Burton is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
Police say investigators with the major crimes unit have identified additional people of interest in the case and are continuing their investigation.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
