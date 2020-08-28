ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Asheville Police Department said they charged a man for sending threats containing anti-Semitic language over voicemail.
Police say detectives from the Major Crimes Unit began an investigation when a victim reported 56-year-old, Jeffrey Alan Gregory, Thursday morning.
Following an investigation, Gregory was taken into custody the same day and charged with Ethnic intimidation, Communicating Threats, and Cyberstalking, police say.
Asheville PD say that Gregory was released on a $6000 unsecured bond.
