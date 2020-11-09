Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a robbery on Sunday, and believe he may be linked to two other recent cases.
Police say at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning they were called to a Subway restaurant on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville in response to an alarm.
Officers say the suspect had broken the front glass of the restaurant and gained access to the building but was no longer on scene when they arrived.
Officers say after canvassing area businesses for security footage, they were able to obtain video of the suspect fleeing the scene.
Police located the suspect about a mile from the Subway and arrested him without incident. Police say the suspect is identified as 38-year-old Terry Lee Morrow, Jr., of Asheville.
Detectives say Morrow has since been linked to two other cases; a break-in at Ziggy's Deli on Hendersonville Road, October 29 and an armed robbery at the Dunkin Donuts on Hendersonville Road, October 30.
Morrow is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Detectives say as the investigations continue, more charges are likely.
