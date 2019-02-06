Samuel Reyes Santiago (L) and Sharon Ann New (R) were arrested by Greenville Police Officers in connection to several reported mail and package thefts throughout the city. They received several charges.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department announced they had arrested two people after several residents reported mail, packages and even mailboxes being stolen throughout the city.
Tuesday morning around 11:30, officers received several tips from residents that a man and a woman had been seen stealing mail from the front porches of several homes.
Later that afternoon, Greenville patrol officers located the white Chrysler 300 that witnesses said the suspects were driving. They quickly took the two into custody.
Samuel Reyes Santiago, 36, and Sharon Ann New, also 36, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
At the time of his arrest, Santiago had multiple active warrants. They included conspiracy, and two warrants for attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner. Tuesday, officers added a charge for possession of other controlled substance schedule I to V first offense, and possession of methamphetamine.
New was charged with possession of other controlled substance schedule I to V second offense. Additional charges are pending for financial transaction card theft after multiple stolen credit cards were found in her possession.
More charges may come from the Postal Inspector's office for the mail thefts.
Police say residents on East Faris Road, McDaniel Avenue, Cureton Street, and East Lanneau Drive were victims of the thefts.
