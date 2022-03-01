GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police say they arrested a teenage boy accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on Monday night.
According to a release from officers, the victim says she was meeting someone to buy a phone that was allegedly for sale online.
When the suspect met the victim, officers say the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman and stole her money before running away.
Police arrested the suspect at his house after using a K-9 track.
The 16-year-old suspect is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun and unlawful carry of a handgun, according to officers.
MORE NEWS: Man accused of shooting local football star turns himself in, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.