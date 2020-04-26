Christopher Lee Campbell, 21, of Belton is facing a variety of charges, including Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Resisting Arrest, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury, Reckless Driving after Belton Police say he stole a truck while in possession of a stolen firearm. He reportedly tried to evade the police, hit a police cruiser, and had a juvenile in the car with him.