BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Belton Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint, intentionally hitting a police cruiser, and leading officers on a chase through the city Saturday evening.
According to police, they were alerted by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office that a stolen vehicle, driven by a suspect who'd reportedly brandished a weapon at the victim, was nearing city limits around 7 p.m.
Just after 8 p.m. an officer located the vehicle along Campbell Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, though the suspects took off toward Green Street.
Police say the suspects sped through several east Belton streets in their attempt to evade police - even colliding with a cruiser at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Meeks Road. The cruiser was totaled, and the officer was injured.
The collision didn't slow down the suspect vehicle, however, as they continued to try to evade officers. Eventually, police said they were able to disable the stolen truck at the intersection of Meeks and O'Neal.
When police encountered the two suspects, they were reportedly uncooperative - with one apparently trying to draw a pistol. Police say a struggle ensued, and another Belton officer was injured.
After the struggle ended, the two suspects were taken into custody and then transported to AnMed for treatment. Both Belton officers were also transported to the hospital for, thankfully, non-life threatening injuries and released.
One of the suspects is a juvenile, thus police cannot release any information on their identity or charges at this moment.
The adult suspect, Christopher Lee Campbell of Belton, was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light
- Resisting Arrest
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury
- Reckless Driving
- Among a number of other traffic charges
At the time, police say Campbell was on supervised release from the State of South Carolina for unrelated crimes, as well as out on bond for a similar incident that occurred in Anderson County earlier in the week.
