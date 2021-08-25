FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Forest City Police Department say that they arrested two suspects accused of multiple drug charges after conducting a search that uncovered meth and various pills on Wednesday.
According to a release, the search was conducted along Lark Ln. by a task force made up of Forest City PD, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit as well as RCSO's Criminal Apprehensions team.
Police say that during the search they found over three pounds of meth, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, oxycodone pills and Xanax pills. $14,197 in cash was found during the search as well, officers say.
As a result, officers confirmed that they arrested Michael Irvin Hughes and Ricky Thomas Jackson. According to a release, Hughes is charged with level 3 trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or a dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say that Jackson is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
North Carolina Parole also assisted in the search, FCPD says.
