Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union arrested two teens at Union County High School on Friday following a fight.
According to police, a male student was shooting small pieces of paper at a female student using a rubber band despite the female student telling him to stop repeatedly.
Police say the female jumped up and approached the male student who both began arguing when police say the male took a laptop computer and hit the female student.
Police say a physical fight followed which school officials broke up. Police say both students were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
