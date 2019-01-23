MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, Mauldin Police announced the arrest of two suspects connected to two separate armed robberies in the area.

On January 17, police responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General on East Butler Road. They were searching for two men with a knife and gun.

An investigation followed as officers worked to identify the suspects.

Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at a Spinx on the same road as the Dollar General incident.

Officers were able to arrest Kendrell De'Angelo Warren Jr. and Keymore Deshawn Barnwell in connection to the Spinx robbery.

Additionally, officers were able to identify Warren and Barnwell as the suspects of the Dollar General robbery.

Both men were charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.