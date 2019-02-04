Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, officers with the City of Union Police Department responded to Hillside Drive after receiving a report of someone struck by a vehicle.
Just previous to receiving this call, officers say they received a call for a cellphone that had been stolen from the same address, but advised dispatch they were on the scene of a fight nearby and would respond after.
Officers said when the call came in for someone being stuck by a vehicle, they responded to hillside where the victim of the phone being stolen met them outside.
Officers say when they asked the larceny victim where the victim struck by the vehicle was, another person at the home, identified as Thomas Worthy, said no one was hit, and he called and said that to get the police there faster.
After canceling the call to EMS, officers placed Worthy under arrest for unlawful use of 911 and transported him to the Union County Jail.
