Lyman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Lyman have arrested a woman and charged her with multiple crimes, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Police say on July 12, 45-year-old Shelly Gilbert, provided a 15-year-old with alcoholic beverages and engaged or attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the teen who was visiting her home.
Police arrested Gilbert and charged her with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
She's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
More news: Officials say COVID-19 situation on the verge of being "unmanageable" in the Upstate; urge the use of masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.