DIXON, IL (FOX Carolina) – The Dixon Police Department said a 49-year-old woman was arrested after she was seen driving a vehicle with an inflatable pool on the roof, with children inside the pool.
Police said, after receiving a complaint, they found Jennifer A. Janus Yeager driving a white Audi Q5 with a blue inflatable pool on the roof, and two kids in the pool.
Police pulled over the vehicle and said Yeager told them she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.
Yeager was charged with two counts of endangering the health or Life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.
