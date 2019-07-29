Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville have arrested a woman after they say a fight broke out over an unpaid cellphone bill.
Officers say they were called to a home on Dixie Avenue on July 25 for an assault.
When they arrived, officers say they spoke with the victim who said her ex-roommate Kathy Lea Tyler, 59, arrived around 6:45 p.m. and demanded that she restore her cellphone service.
The victim told officers that Tyler owed her money for the cellphone bill, and when she didn't pay, had her removed from her cellphone plan. The victim went on to tell officers that when she refused to restore her access to her phone line, that Tyler, along with two others began going through items in her carport.
According to the victim, when she confronted Tyler, she was struck in the head by a bottle of water. The victim told officers she was trying to recover a leaf blower when Tyler then grabbed her by the hair, and pulled to the ground. Tyler then began striking the victim in the face repeatedly according to police.
Police say Tyler was arrested and charged her with petit larceny and assault and battery.
