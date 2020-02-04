GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a variety of illegal drugs and an illegal gun was taken off the street Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on North Pleasantburg Drive.
The haul included 20 grams of cocaine, various pills, needles, and other drugs.
25-year-old Skyler Winters and 27-year-old Brandon McIntosh were arrested. Police said both men are charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Trafficking Cocaine 2nd offense, Possession of a Schedule IV, and Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug.
