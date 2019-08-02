GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said two men were arrested after a traffic stop and subsequent crash early Thursday morning.
Police said they saw a vehicle “engaged in suspicious activity and being operated in a reckless manner” on West Antrim Drive and pulled the car over.
Officers said they then smelled marijuana and saw open containers in the vehicle, so they conducted a probable cause search, which revealed a small plastic bag containing cocaine.
When they attempted to place the driver, Marty Miller, 37, under arrest, officers said he resisted and got back into the vehicle and drove off. Miller wrecked the vehicle a short distance away and was captured after a short foot chase.
Miller was charged with DUI, fail to stop for blue lights (2nd offense), resisting arrest with assault, and Interfering with police.
The passenger, Richard Register, 25, was charged with possession of the cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.
