GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they arrested three suspects traveling in a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting elsewhere in the state on Monday afternoon.
Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle similar to one sought in connection with a crime in McCormick.
Officers ran the license plate and it came back as suspended.
Police attempted to pull the car over but said it didn’t stop until the dead end on Mays Street.
At that point, three people in the car got out and two tried to run off on foot.
All three were taken into custody.
Police said Marteze Robinson, 28, of McCormick, SC is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Terrance Rappley, 31, of Greenwood is charged with Failure to Stop on Lawful Command, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Ervin Williams, 29, of Greenwood is charged with Driving without a Valid License, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren, and Failure to Stop on Lawful Command
Police said Robinson is also wanted on charges from McCormick.
