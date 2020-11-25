ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a man is in custody for forcing another man inside of a residence and striking the victim.
APD says it happened at 1 a.m. on October 29 along Atkinson Street. Officers say the victim told them he was physically forced into the residence and struck by a baseball bat. APD says the victim also reported the assailant struck him in the head with a handgun. As a result, APD says the victim was dealt a laceration to the head and a broken arm.
Detectives began investigating, and ultimately determined that 37-year-old Randy Arive Johnson was the suspect. He is now charged with 1st-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Johnson is being held on these charges now, along with other charges. More than two weeks ago, Johnson was one of four people charged with drug-related offenses in Asheville. APD said they were investigating an assault that happened that same day when they first Johnson was arrested on November 5. We have asked to confirm if this assault investigation is the same one from that timeframe.
