ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police have arrested an Asheville man on rape charges, according to the Asheville Police Department.
James Brown, 69, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to the department.
Brown is now at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
The department is continuing to investigate similar cases of sexual assaults. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim or has information to a similar incident call the department at 828-252-1110.
