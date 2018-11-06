ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police confirmed Tuesday that Asheville Middle School had been placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat.

A spokesman for the police department said “APD is continuing to work with the school system to ensure the safety of students and faculty to conduct a controlled released of students.”

Police did not elaborate further on the threat.

This marks the second time within a week that Asheville Middle was placed on lockdown due to an unspecified threat.

The first was on Nov. 2.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district for additional details.