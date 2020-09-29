Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a woman on charges of false imprisonment after they say she took a child into her apartment without permission.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening, officers arrived to an address on Palisades Circle in south Asheville regarding a missing child.
An investigation revealed that a neighbor, identified as 60-year-old Victoria Jean Burns of Asheville, took the child into her apartment without permission. Police say the child's siblings informed their parent after Burns took the child.
Police say the child was unharmed in the incident.
Burns was arrested on scene and charged with false imprisonment.
