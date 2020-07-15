ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman has died following injuries she suffered on Monday afternoon when she was struck by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Patton Avenue.
Police say the victim, identified as Rachel Dawn Ruit, was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday afternoon, Ruit succumbed to her injuries.
The incident is under further investigation by the Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
