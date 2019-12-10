Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are on scene of an overturned tractor trailer and they're asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Tuesday morning, officers with the Greenville Police department say a tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from Roper Mountain Road to I-385 southbound.
Because of the accident, police say the ramp will remained closed while the trailer is unloaded, then towed away.
Right now we don't have word of what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as information becomes available.
